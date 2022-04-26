Netflix bets on video games after its loss of subscribers and aims to launch almost 50 titles during 2022

Netflix thinks about video games and continues to bet on this medium in its contingency plan. The company wants to have launched almost 50 titles before the end of the year.

During these days, Netflix has been on everyone’s lips, as the company has announced a drop of 200,000 total subscribers, its first real loss in more than 10 years. It seems that there is already a contingency plan and this includes video games.

A few months ago we learned that Netflix was preparing its assault on the video game industry, which has allowed us to see the arrival of some titles to the streaming service application, games like Hextech Mayhem, spin off of League of Legends or Stranger Things: 1984.

Well, it seems that these games that have been arriving are the first of many. As The Washington Post reports, video games have become a key point for Netflix in this 2022.

The company intends offer nearly 50 mobile games by the end of the year. To do this, he will surely use Texas Boss Fight Entertainment, Next Games, a Finnish studio and Night School Studio, companies that operate under his umbrella.

The company has indicated that the drop in subscribers is due to competition with other platforms such as Disney +, although it may the periodic price increases that your customers have experienced They also had something to do with it.

As a result of all this, Netflix shares fell 25%, causing the company’s market capitalization to lose nearly 40,000 million dollars. Although, recently, they recovered 3.1%.

The company has been communicating some of the trends they are experiencing and several are really curious, such as the fact that more than half of Netflix users hire the platform to watch anime, something that the big N has been betting on for years.

And if you are Netflix users, you may be interested in taking a look at the May 2022 releases: Stranger Things 4, Clark, Love, Death + Robots and much more.