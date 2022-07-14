Netflix: Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul joins Black Mirror

The sci-fi series Black Mirror is about to make its big comeback on Netflix. But who will be the new faces of Season 6?

A Season 6 soon?

Earlier this year, Netflix hinted that a Season 6 of the anthology series Black Mirror will land on its platform. Unfortunately, the streaming giant hasn’t shared any more information except that this new season will be much longer than Season 5 which premiered in 2019; yes, it has already been more than three years since the saga has had the right to a new episode.

Even if we do not know the exact number of episodes of this Season 6, we know however that there will already be a minimum of four episodes. According to the various directors, this additional season will have “an even more cinematic approach”. They also add that “each episode will be treated as an individual film”. Even if all this gives us mouth water, finally, the big information lies mainly in the arrival of a solid cast.

An already solid cast for Season 6

Indeed, if the previous seasons could count on the presence of Daniel Kaluuta (Get Out), Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: The World after) or even singer Miley Cyrus, this Season 6 of Black Mirror is already surrounded by a five-star cast.

Fans can indeed count on the arrival of one of the great stars of the world of the series: we have named Aaron Paul, who notably starred in the unmissable Breaking Bad. That’s not all, according to Variety, the next season of the Netflix series will also land Josh Hartnett who starred in Penny Dreadful and more recently Guy Ritchie’s Angry Man, just that.

Other stars will also be in the spotlight with this Season 6, such as Kate Mara (House of Cards), but also Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2), Paapa Essiedu (Men), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (Press Play), Auden Thornton (Palm Trees and Power Lines) and Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts). Still according to Variety, all of this cast will be present in the first three episodes of the sixth season. It will therefore be necessary to expect the presence of other actors concerning the following episodes.