Netflix breaks all records with one of the most viewed movies

british actress vanessa kirby (The Crown) steals all the limelight from the Netflix film, leading it to win the Award for best female performance at the Venice Film Festival.

Also, vanessa kirby She was recognized for her role in fragments of a womanbeing nominated to the Oscar and Golden Globe awardsamong others.

The dramatic film Netflix It was released in theaters around the world on December 30, 2020to then jump to the leading platform, on January 7, 2021.

Produced by Martin Scorsesethe Netflix tape has a duration of 2 hours and 6 minutes.

Netflix: what Fragments of a Woman is about

In the Netflix official synopsis, fragments of a woman describes the following: “After losing her daughter in childbirth, a woman faces the deep emotional consequences isolated from her partner and family, by an abyss of pain.”

vanessa-kirby-fragments-of-a-woman-netflix1.jpg Vanessa Kirby sweeps her work in Fragments of a Woman, one of the best dramatic movies on Netflix.

Fragments of a Woman: Netflix Movie Cast

Vanessa Kirby ( Martha Weiss )

) Shia LaBeouf ( Sean Carson )

) Ellen Burstin ( Elizabeth Weiss )

) Molly Parker ( Eve Woodward )

) Sarah Snook ( Suzanne )

) Iliza Shlesinger ( Anita Weiss )

) Benny Safdie ( Chris )

) Jimmie Fails ( Max )

) Domenic DiRosa (doctor)

