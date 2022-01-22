Netflix breaks down the Nasdaq, Milan burns the earnings of 2022 – Corriere.it

The decline In Milan, the Ftse Mib lost 1.84%, seeing the balance from the beginning of the year turn red. In Paris the Cac40 fell by 1.75% and in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 1.94%. With the turnaround of the US indices, however, the European stock exchanges managed to ask above the lows of the day at the end. The prices started immediately down, negatively influenced by the non-rebound of the Nasdaq in the session of 20 January. The weak start of the New York Stock Exchange in the afternoon then widened the losses: it weighed in particular the performance of technology stocks with the Nasdaq coming to lose 2% ballasted by Netflix (-20%), penalized by investors after the quarter, which revealed a decline in the net number of new subscribers in the fourth quarter and which expects a sharp decline in growth in the current quarter.



A look at the USA When Wall Street reversed course, Europe recovered from lows, while remaining steeply down. The focus of the market remains on the Federal Reserve, as the first meeting of 2022 of the FOMC, the monetary policy committee, is approaching, scheduled for 25 and 26 January. Always waiting for a first rate hike in March in the US and estimates have emerged on a possible intervention of 0.50%, double than expected. In Piazza Affari, strong sales session on all sectors. At the bottom of the Ftse Mib, Amplifon (-4.11%), Prysmian (-3.79%), Tenaris (-3.76%), penalized by sales, and Stellantis (-3.54%) closed in one day of particular weakness for the European auto sector. Only Intesa Sanpaolo resisted (+ 0.02%), when the countdown for the presentation of the bank’s new plan started.

Currencies, bitcoin and oil On the exchange front, the euro is worth 1.1345 dollars (1.132 at the start and 1.1334 at yesterday’s closing) and 129.0665 yen (128.97 and 129.27) while the dollar / yen at 113.765 (113.85 and 114). Cryptocurrencies fell sharply, in the wake of the turbulence in tech stocks and the Nasdaq and the rise in Treasury yields, which returned to pre-Covid levels. Wiped out nearly $ 150 billion in cryptocurrency market capitalization in the past 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin sheds more than 7% and dropped to $ 38,287, according to CoinDesk, losing more than 40% from the record of around $ 69,000 set in November. Ethereum, the second largest digital asset by capitalization, is down almost 8%, with a low in the last 24 hours of $ 2,809.51. The proposal to ban mining activities and cryptocurrencies in Russia is also weighing on its performance today., presented by the country’s central bank, according to which they pose a risk to financial stability and monetary sovereignty. Crude oil prices are holding back: the March contract expiring on Brent slips by 0.61% to 87.84 dollars a barrel and that of the same maturity on the WTI by 0.49% to 85.13 dollars.

