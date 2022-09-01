Netflix breaks records with an unmissable thriller

fruits of the wind is a catcher american thrillerwith a brief cast, but where stands out British actress and model Lily Collinsprotagonist of the series Emily in Paris.

on the tape Netflix that breaks records, abounds the psychological horrora mind blowing subgenrewhich ends by inviting the reflection.

With a trio of top-level protagonists, the film Fruits of the Wind has a duration of 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Netflix: what Fruits of the Wind is about

The movie fruits of the windrecently released in Netflixdescribes in his official synopsis: “A pretentious billionaire is used to being in charge…even when a thief breaks into his house and finds him and his wife, who is a bit up to her husband’s arrogance. Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins take on Jason Segel in this thriller.”

fruits-of-the-wind-netflix1.jpg Fruits of the Wind features a top-tier cast that elevates the Netflix thriller.

Fruits of the Wind: Netflix Movie Cast

Jason Segel ( no one )

) Lily Collins ( Wife )

) Jesse Plemons ( Executive Director )

) Omar Leyva (the gardener)

