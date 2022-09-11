Netflix Breaks Records With Fantastic 2-Hour Drama Movie

Their captivating plotstarring a luxury castplaced the film as one of the favorite proposals of users among so many series and films.

dakota johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Olivia Coleman (The Crown), with their roles, raise the level of the film.

the dark daughter, one of the gems of Netflixpremiered on September 3, 2021 and joined the streaming platform on December 31 of the same year.

Directed by the American actress and filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal and based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, the dark daughter have a duration of 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Netflix: what the drama film The Dark Daughter is about

the dark daughterthat break records on Netflixdescribes in his official synopsis: “During a quiet beach vacation, a woman begins to develop a dark obsession with a young mother, which ends up awakening memories of the past.”

the-dark-daughter-netflix.jpg Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman, in the middle of The Dark Daughter, a Netflix hit.

The Dark Daughter: Netflix Movie Cast

Olivia Coleman ( Leda Caruso )

) Jessie Buckley ( Young Leda Caruso )

) Dakota Johnson ( Little girl )

) Peter Sarsgarard ( Professor Hardy )

) Oliver Jackson-Cohen ( Tony )

) Paul Mescal ( Will )

) Ed Harris ( Lyle )

) Dagmara Domiczyk ( Callisto “Callie” )

) Jack Farting ( joe )

) Alba Rohrwacher ( Hiker )

) Ella James ( bianca )

) Robyn Elwell (bianca)

