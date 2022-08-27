Netflix breaks records with one of the most viewed and attractive movies

The netflix erotic movie It hit theaters on September 13, 2015 and was added to the Netflix slate on October 7, 2017.

The first part of the sensual trilogycomplete with Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018), stars dakota johnson Y jamie dornan.

Directed by the British Sam Taylor-Johnson, Fifty shades of Grey, the success of Netflix, it has a duration of 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Netflix: what Fifty Shades of Gray is about

Fifty Shades of Greythe first part of the trilogy based on the novel of the same name, written by the British writer Erika Leonard Mitchell, describes in her Netflix official synopsis: “An attractive multimillionaire and a naive university student are intertwined in an intense relationship in which they will explore the limits of eroticism.”

fifty-shades-of-grey-netflix.jpg Fifty Shades of Gray is an erotically charged Netflix movie.

Fifty Shades of Grey: Netflix Movie Cast

Dakota Johnson ( Anastasia Rose “Ana” Steele )

) Jamie Dornan ( Christian Trevelyan Gray )

) Eloise Mumford ( Katherine Agnes “Kate” Kavanagh )

) Luke Grimes ( elliot gray )

) Rita prays ( mia gray )

) Victor Rasuck ( Jose Luis Rodriguez )

) Jennifer Ehl ( Carla May Wilks Adams )

) Marcia Gay Harden Dr Grace Trevelyan Gray )

) Andrew Airlie ( Carrick Gray )

) MaxMartini ( Jason Taylor )

) Callum Keith Rennie ( Ray Steele )

) Anthony Konechny ( Paul Clayton )

) Dylan Neal (Bob Adams)

