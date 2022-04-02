Netflix breaks with Facebook and you will no longer be able to use this function

dpa agency

Mexico City / 01.04.2022 05:39:25





Netflix has disassociated itself from Facebook and will stop allowing users of the social network to log in to the streaming platform starting next May 2a change that will force users to create a password on the streaming platform.

From Netflix they have announced the decision to withdraw support for login with facebook on its website, in the section dedicated to helping access to the platform from the social network and the resolution of possible problems that may appear.

There, it is now indicated that “from May 2, 2022 will not be able to access Netflix using the facebook login“, which forces you to make changes to the account to be able to access it after the date.

The company urges “create netflix password“, adds the company on said page. It is also sending said communication to affected users through email.

to continue using Netflix, they must create a new login on the platform. To do this, you must open a Web navigator from a mobile or a computer and, once there, you must go to the following address: netflix.com/login.

Next, click on ‘Sign in with Facebook‘ and, in the pop-up window, enter the email and the facebook password. Once signed in, go to netflix.com/password and follow the instructions to change your password before clicking Save.

Finally, it should open Netflix on the device and log in with the new password, either unlinked from facebook account.

