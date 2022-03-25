Netflix buys Boss Fight Entertainment, the studio responsible for Dungeon Boss, and with it continues to grow in video games

Netflix It has gotten its act together when it comes to entering the video game industry, which is why a few months ago it was made with the company Night School Studio and more recently with Next Games, in this case for 65 million euros. At that moment he already made it clear that he would not stop there and he has made it clear to the acquire Boss Fight Entertainment studio.

The United States-based team was founded in 2013 and is known for having developed the free-to-play title Dungeon Boss for mobile devices. Even so, it will continue to work independently from its headquarters in Allen, Austin and Seattle.

CEO David Rippy and COOs Bill Jackson and Scott Winsett have stated feel very happy for this acquisition while continuing to do what they are most passionate about:

Boss Fight’s mission is to deliver simple, beautiful and fun gaming experiences to our players, wherever they are. Netflix’s commitment to offering ad-free games as part of membership allows us game developers to focus on creating engaging experiences without worrying about monetization. We are thrilled to be joining Netflix at this early stage and to be able to continue doing what we are passionate about as we collaborate to build the future of gaming on Netflix.

Netflix has not revealed the amount that has been deposited in the purchase of Boss Fight Entertainment, but what it has indicated is that through this type of purchase and collaboration it aspires to establish a first-rate video game studio capable of offering a wide variety of fun games, no ads and no purchases for the millions of users around the world.