Netflix buys in Cannes for more than 50 million dollars the new film by Emily Blunt and David Yates

Netflix still without premiering his films in the Cannes Film Festival, but that does not mean that its executives do not travel to the French city to continue doing business in the Cannes market. According to Deadlines, the platform will pay more than 50 million dollars for Pain Hustlersthe first collaboration between the actress Emily Blunt and the director David Yachts.

The film will tell the story of Liza Drake, a woman who dropped out of high school and continues to fight to give her daughter a better future. Liza gets a job at a bankrupt pharmaceutical company in a blighted strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, grit and drive catapult her and the company into a great life where she finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Pain Hustlers has been compared in tone to movies like the big bet, The wolf of Wall Street Y The great American scam. The project promises to be a change of direction for Yates, the director of all the films in the magical universe created by JK Rowling since Harry Potter and the order of the phoenix until Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. During his 15 years dedicated to the saga, he has only directed one other film: the legend of tarzana new version of the popular character starring Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie.

The film, written by Well Towers, will start shooting at the end of August and should arrive on Netflix in 2023.

