Netflix buys Next Games for 65 million euros and continues to grow its portfolio of video game studios

The path that has started Netflix in the video game industry it is not a joke at all. Months ago they already announced that they were taking over the property of Night School Studio, at the same time that the company assured that it would not stop with that acquisition.

And so it has been, since today the streaming platform has announced the purchase of Next Games for a value of 65 million euros. Netflix Vice President of Games Michael Verdu has said that this move allows for “a major studio in a strategic region and a key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities.”

The developer itself has celebrated this operation, which has also been unanimously agreed upon by its board of directors. CEO Teemu Huuhtanen explained that “this is a unique opportunity to raise the bar for the studio on all fronts and continue our mission together“.

What exactly does Netflix buy?

Next Games is a studio founded in 2013 and that has focused mainly on the mobile market. He has used popular franchises such as Stranger Things or The Walking Dead to build his main works and in that aspect he can continue building hand in hand with Netflix.

About 120 workers make up the company that declared 27.2 million euros in sales, representing 95% of the income the purchases made within its titles. The purchase is expected to be effective sometime in the second quarter of 2022.