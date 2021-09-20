Netflix buys the new film with Christian Bale for 55 million dollars

The great expense of Netflix at the virtual EFM continues, with a huge global pre-purchase of around 55 million dollars, for Christian Bale’s gothic horror thriller “The Pale Blue Eye”, Which will reunite the actor with the director Scott Cooper.

The agreement sets a world record atEuropean Film Market. The streamer beat several competitors for the project.

“The Pale Blue Eye”: the new acquisition of Netflix

The film, which Cooper he had wanted to accomplish for more than a decade, revolves around trying to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Academy Award winner Christian Bale will play a veteran detective investigating murders, aided by a young, detail-oriented cadet who will later become a world-renowned author: Edgar Allan Poe.

Scott Cooper writes the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Cross Creek, recent winner of a Golden Globe for “The Chicago 7 Trial,” he is producing.

The goal is to shoot in the fall, after Bale finishes the untitled film of David O Russell And “Thor: Love And Thunder“, Both in production.

Christian Bale and Scott Cooper together again

Netflix wanted the film by Christian Bale and Scott Cooper at any price: but it is not the first time that the two have worked together.

Indeed, they will make their third film together, after collaborating in “The fire of revenge” And “Hostiles“.

Cooper recently wrapped up Guillermo del Toro’s new horror film “Antlers” for Fox Searchlight, scheduled for autumn.

This is the third major acquisition by Netflix, after their extraordinary agreements for “Operation Mincemeat “ And “The Ice Road“.

So far, it is the only known buyer to have surpassed $ 10 million on the market, but a number of large packages have also been purchased by independent distributors.

Federica Contini

08/03/2021