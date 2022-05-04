Netflix cancels the animated series that Meghan Markle was producing

Drafting

May 2, 2022

Netflix canceled the development of Pearlan animated series created by Meghan Markle, in her attempt to cut costs.

The series, which was announced last year, is one of several projects the streaming giant has dropped.

Netflix revealed in April a sharp drop in subscribers and anticipated that millions more will leave the service.

That reduced by more of US$50.000 million the market value of the companyas experts warned that the platform faces difficulties in returning to normal.

Archewell Productionsthe company formed by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced last year that she would executive produce Pearl.

The series was going to focus on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history.

Netflix stated that it will continue to work on other projects with Archewell Productions, including a documentary series called Heart of Invictus.

The series will focus on athletes who competed in the latest edition of the Undefeated Games for wounded war veterans, an event founded by Prince Harry.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Dukes of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, attended the Invictus Games held in April this year in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Archewell Productions did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Netflix also said it had decided not to go ahead with animated children’s series. Dino Daycare Y Boons and Curses.

The company reported that your total number of subscribers decreased in 200,000 in the first three months of this year, contrary to their stated goals.

It also warned that some two million more users are likely to leave the service in the second quarter.

Some analysts pointed out that, after a period of very strong expansion during the pandemic, the company ran out of easy ways to grow the business.

With the cost of living rising around the world, some consumers are cutting back on spending on online platforms. streaming to save money, while others feel they don’t have time to watch audiovisual products from so many services amid an avalanche of competition from rivals like Disney, Amazon and HBO Max, among many others.