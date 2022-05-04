Entertainment

Netflix cancels the animated series that Meghan Markle was producing

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Meghan Markle

image source, Getty Images

Netflix canceled the development of Pearlan animated series created by Meghan Markle, in her attempt to cut costs.

The series, which was announced last year, is one of several projects the streaming giant has dropped.

Netflix revealed in April a sharp drop in subscribers and anticipated that millions more will leave the service.

That reduced by more of US$50.000 million the market value of the companyas experts warned that the platform faces difficulties in returning to normal.

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cyrano Review: Peter Dinklage stars in the most surreal version you’ve seen on the big screen

39 seconds ago

Billie Eilish announces climate event in London

2 mins ago

When Cantinflas was a Miss Universe jury and fell in love with a contestant

11 mins ago

Why Jessica Biel replaced Elisabeth Moss in ‘Candy’ on Hulu and how it changed everything [Exclusive]

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button