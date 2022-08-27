Netflix cancels the series after one season, what is the reason?

If you liked the series based on the famous video game saga that recently premiered on Netflix, we have bad news for you. resident Evil has been canceled. Neither the diverse cast nor the changes in the story yielded the required fruits. A month and a half of criticism and poor audience results were enough for the platform to decide to end hopes of a renewal for more episodes.

The numbers don’t lie. resident Evil premiered on July 14, a few weeks after Stranger Things 4 Vol 2, and although it debuted as the second most viewed product on the platform, it fell apart little by little, the victim of atrocious comments from fans of the original video game. On the other hand, it seems that these zombies did not generate interest even for casual viewers.

During its first week, the series racked up 72.7 million hours in reproductions, a relatively decent figure. However, it is in the second week where many series register an increase in their figures, mainly if they have a good word of mouth recommendation. The same did not happen here. It practically equaled the numbers of its premiere, and by the third week it had already disappeared from the top 10. That is to say, many Netflix users began resident Evil, but very few finished it. This indicator is vital to get a renewal of any product.

On the other hand, Netflix has promised to work in the future with the members of the diverse cast that made up the series. The news must be devastating especially for Ella Balinska, its protagonist, because every project in which she is involved and can catapult her to fame is a failure. She first she tried it with Charlie’s Angels, but the tape failed miserably. also tried to be cat woman in batman, but Zoë Kravitz beat him to the part. And just when Netflix seemed to live up to the adage that the third time’s a charm, the same thing happened again. resident Evil ended up cancelled.

The news of the cancellation has also buried the plans of Andrew Dabb, showrunner of the series, who promised fans the inclusion of one of their favorite characters: Ada Wong.

“If we’re lucky enough to get a second season, we’ll be able to have a little fun with Ada Wong, a character that people love and know, but hasn’t appeared in games for a while. We have the opportunity to bring those characters and get to know them more deeply in the world of Resident Evil. I think this universe is going to be a lot of fun” (via).

Well, it seems that for the executives of Netflix it was not so. Do you think the cancellation of resident Evil was it a fair measure? Did you like this reinterpretation of the famous video games?