Netflix: catch up quickly on this crazy apocalyptic comedy! – Cinema news

Do you know the delirious apocalyptic comedy “C’est la fin”, led by Seth Rogen and James Franco? It is available on Netflix, and we strongly recommend it if you want to have a good laugh!

If you like crazy “buddy movies”, comedies that go all over the place and the fantasy genre, then C’est la fin is 100% calibrated for you! Released in theaters in 2013, this big cinematic delirium directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg brings together all these elements for a completely enjoyable result.

Extension of a short footage by Rogen and Goldberg titled Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse and never presented to the public, This is the end tells the story of six friends locked in a house while a terrible disaster ravages Los Angeles. While outside the world is collapsing, inside, the lack of provisions and the isolation will quickly make the situation untenable. Forced to venture outside, they will face their destiny and discover the true meaning of friendship and redemption.

If C’est la fin is so successful, it’s because the delirium is completely assumed, with a humor that constantly pushes the limits and a notoriously absent fear of ridicule. Above all, this hilarious comedy is distinguished by a meta side which gives it all its charm: the actors of the film indeed play their own roles and it is an astonishing satire of the Hollywood milieu, with reflection on celebrity and friendship, which plays out before us.

Everything here is not very fine, it’s often a happy mess, but the result, most of the time hard-hitting, is devilishly effective. It’s very funny, it happily handles self-mockery, and difficult not to spend a pure moment of relaxation in front of the apocalypse evening experienced by James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Jason Segel or even Paul Rudd… Ah, yes, we were going to forget to mention this improbable casting!

It’s the end, part of the special effects of which was paid for by the main actors who agreed to reduce their salaries for the occasion (a film of friends, we tell you!), finally benefits from the presence of pretty guests . We thus find in the cast, still in their own roles, Emma Watson, Channing Tatum and Rihanna.

A making-of of “This is the end”: