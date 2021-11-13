Netflix, changes everything again: TV and compatible devices. All users will be able to check if they can use the new codec

Technical news coming to the platform Netflix. In a moment of technological updating in our country, with the re-tuning of the DTT, the streaming giant will also present a different codec that not all TVs will be able to support. The American company officially announced it on Tuesday, creating some apprehension for all subscribers.

Specifically it is AV1, a high-efficiency codec developed by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) and royalty-free. Netflix has already been using it for streaming to devices since last year Android. To get to the application on the various televisions it took more time but now the launch is done.

It was necessary to wait for a greater diffusion of SoCs capable of supporting hardware decoding, the only viable solution since relying solely on software would have required computing capabilities not available on normal TVs.

Additionally, by using a partnership with YouTube a AV1 decoder open source for video game consoles. This step will represent an upgrade for the use of Netflix, with several benefits for all users.

The AV1 codec is already supported by giants such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Miscrosoft and Intel. The quality of the videos will certainly be higher and the compression of the same will also improve, allowing a faster passage.

Speaking of consoles, the streaming of films and series with the new codec will also be able to pass through the PS4 Pro, if the TV cannot support it by itself.

To get off to a great start, Netflix has decided to immediately insert in the new catalog the latest series of ‘The House of Paper’.

For the moment, the list of TVs and devices compatible with the new AV1 has been made known by the specialized site ‘The Verge’, while Netflix has yet to officially rule. The list is as follows, although something else will likely be added shortly: