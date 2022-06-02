Netflix changes its strategy for its movies after its historic loss of subscribers

In response to its historic loss of subscribers, Netflix has reportedly decided to settle down with big-budget arthouse movies like the Irish in favor of more cautious productions (understood as profitable).

While Netflix, still known as the streaming giant, seems to have been on a steady rise after transforming the movie industry, especially after the lockdown increased subscription numbers. not all signals turn green for the platform. The results of the first quarter of 2022 had a cold shower effect with a historic loss of Netflix subscribers (almost 200,000 fewer users worldwide).

Increased competition from Disney+ and the fallout from the health crisis have slowed the streaming service’s expansion, which is therefore considering new economic strategies : reduction of internal staff, billing of shared accounts and advertising in studio, as well as a new branch on the video game side.

the hollywood reporter published a report drawn from various interviews with insider sources, including some Netflix executives and producers. According to the article, the original independent film division, which produced feature films with a budget of $30 million or less, such as men, has also seen its workforce reduced. One source, however, claimed that “small movies won’t go away“nevertheless.

Instead, another source explained that “that tendency to do everything possible to attract talent and give it carte blanche is disappearing“, as in particular an Oscar-winning film like the Irish by Martin Scorsese that benefited from an estimated budget of nearly $160 million, or to a lesser extent the okja from Bong Joon-ho to $50 million.

In the sights of Netflix

Still according to the report of THRNetflix would thus aim for fewer and more cautious projects, without necessarily denying the big projects that compete with Hollywood blockbusters like 6 underground, red notice, adam through time or soon the gray man (between 115 and 200 million). Not forgetting the sequel red notice and those ofof pique for which the platform has deposited more than 450 million dollars on the trading desk.

The article, however, cites a more concrete example:Instead of making two movies at $10 million each, the company will make one for $20 million.The broadcaster won’t be turning down new acquisitions either, as evidenced by the recent $50 million-plus deal for Emily Blunt’s thriller Pain Hustlers.

On the other hand, no clear and official directives have yet been given to Netflix executives and producers, even if “conversations with producers and directors will be held in the coming weeks about the importance and genres [des films]«. Then, the gray manNetflix’s next ticket showing, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, lands on July 22.