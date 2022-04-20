netflix | cheap plan | advertising | the company would launch cheaper plans with advertising on the streaming platform | spain | mexico | uses | TECHNOLOGY

Netflix revealed that he lost over 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, which also means a decrease in users for the first time in 10 years of operation. Along with the announcement came a drop in the stock market and, in turn, news that could surprise more than one: Netflix would launch cheaper plans with advertising.

After the presentation of the quarterly results, Reed Hastingsthe CEO of Netflixanticipated that the company is studying the possibility of introducing plans at a lower cost, but with advertising in the interface. He anticipated that we could have news about this in the next years.

These were Hastings’ words:

“Those Netflix fans know that I have been against the complexity of advertising and that I’m a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much of a fan as I am of that, I’m even more of a fan of consumer choice.. Offer what they want to those who would like a lowest price and that they are ad tolerant makes a lot of sense. So it’s something we’re looking at right now and we’ll try to figure it out in the next year or two.. We are open to offer even lower prices with ads as an option to consumers.

Computer with Netflix open.

Netflix is ​​not the only platform that has turned to screen advertising. Two clear examples are the streaming platforms of Hulu and HBOMax, who already have a cheap, ad-supported subscription. In addition, Disney+ it plans to introduce a similar model later this year. Hasting said it’s “pretty clear” that advertising services work.

It should be noted that the usual plans that do not have advertising will remain in force to all users.