Netflix, close agreement with Jennifer Lopez

As relaunched by Deadline magazine, the voice of Love Don’t Cost A Thing has created a partnership with Netflix through the company Nuyorican Productions

The singer, actress, producer, dancer and model has signed an agreement with the streaming platform for the production of content, according to reports from Deadline.

Jennifer Lopez, the photo in a recording studio: new music?

As relaunched by the magazine Deadline, Jennifer Lopez (PHOTO) said: “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe that there is no better home for us than a company that creates future-oriented content by trying to challenge conventions by targeting a market of millions of people around the world with an artistic and entertainment vision without more barriers and limitations typical of the past”.

