Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings loses half his fortune this year

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix.

Elena Ramón EXPANSION

Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix with Marc Randolph in 1997, loses 46% of his fortune with the collapse of the streaming platform’s shares.

the fortune of Reed Hastings It amounts to $3.6 billion (3,330 million euros), 46% less than at the beginning of the year, according to the Bloomberg Millionaires Index. Hastings’s estate had already begun to decline before the publication