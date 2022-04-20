Technology
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings loses half his fortune this year
Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix with Marc Randolph in 1997, loses 46% of his fortune with the collapse of the streaming platform’s shares.
the fortune of Reed Hastings It amounts to $3.6 billion (3,330 million euros), 46% less than at the beginning of the year, according to the Bloomberg Millionaires Index. Hastings’s estate had already begun to decline before the publication
To continue reading become Premium
Try it for €1 the first month
and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content
Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks