Netflix comments on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision

Netflix has repeatedly reiterated its ambitions in the gaming sector: for this reason, it is not surprising that the company of Reed Hastings has decided to comment on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. What you might not expect, however, is the content of the comment.

In fact, according to what was reported by Wccftech and Seeking Alpha, during an internal Netflix meeting relating to Q4 2021 (one of the so-called “earnings calls”) Greg Peters, COO and Chief Product Officer of the company, declared to see well Microsoft’s move, as from his point of view it comes to an endorsement of the subscription business model.

The reference is obviously that relating to the Game Pass, a service that seems to be very important, if not central, in the future of Microsoft. According to Peters, both companies find this view intriguing when it comes to public dissemination of content. Among other things, during the same meeting, the COO of Netflix hinted that the company’s investments in this field will be important and that we will see some good ones over the next few years, also in terms of gaming experiments.

In short, Netflix seems to be happy with the mammoth acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, which has left a good number of fans speechless. We recall that recently Phil Spencer said he was worried about what companies that know little about gaming could do to the sector, so there were not a few who wondered what a company like Netflix thought about it, in some ways seen by some as more akin to tech world, of Microsoft’s latest moves. Of course, the focus of the comment is on the business side, but it was interesting to deepen it to understand in which direction the giants of the tech world in general want to point. The keyword seems to be “subscription”.