Netflix confirmed the release date of some of its most anticipated movies

Bard will premiere on December 16 after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Before you get to Netflix, will be shown in theaters in Mexico starting October 27, as well as in select theaters in the United States on November 4. Described as a “nostalgic comedy”, the film starring Daniel Gimenez Cacho follows a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to her native country at an existential crossroads.

Noise in the background, which will be screened in Venice and later in the New York Film Festival, has received an exclusive one-month theatrical run. It will air in select locations beginning November 25 before going to Netflix December 30th. Adapted from the novel by Don DeLillo from 1985, the film stars Adam Driver as a flamboyant Hitler studies professor, whose marriage (Greta Gerwig plays his wife) collapses after a horrific accident creates an airborne toxic event of terrifying and unknowable proportions.

Background Noise _ Official Preview _ Netflix.mp4 Netflix

The Swimmersa refugee drama that is also hoping to make a splash on the awards circuit, is coming to Netflix on November 23. It will also be shown in theaters, but the release date has not yet been announced. Directed by Sally El Hosainitells the true-life story of two sisters who fled war-torn Syria to attend the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Swimmers will inaugurate the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Another TIFF participant, Wendell & Wilda stop-motion fantasy that’s fun and dark, will debut in select theaters on October 21 and in Netflix on October 28. The filmmaker of Coraline Henry Selick is directing the film, which brings together Michael Key Keegan Y jordan peele as scheming demon brothers who recruit a teenager to summon them to the Land of the Living.

Other upcoming films aimed squarely at adult audiences with recently set release dates include the crime thriller The Good Nursestarring Jessica Chastain Y Eddie Redmayne (in select theaters Oct. 19 and in theaters Oct. 26); The Pale Blue Eyewhich brings together the director Scott Cooper Y Christian bale (in select theaters December 23, at Netflix January 6th); the documentary The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (in select theaters December 9 and at Netflix on December 16).

Several Christmas-themed rom-coms are coming in time for the holidays, like Falling for Christmas, a cute encounter with Lohan as a newly engaged spoilsport hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident; (November 10); Christmas With You, a romantic story about an exhausted pop star who goes to a small town to fulfill a fan’s wish (November 17); Y Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (in Netflix on December 2 and in select theaters on November 18).

For families and music lovers, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musicalwho goes to emma thompson as the terrifying Miss Trunchbull, will play in select theaters on December 9 before landing on Netflix on December 25. The stage version of the musical was a huge success in London and on Broadway. Another film aimed at children, the director’s teen fantasy drama Paul Feig The School For Good And Evilwill premiere on October 19.

Other new release dates include Mr Harrigan’s Phonean adaptation of the novel by Stephen King of John Lee Hancock (October 5th); as well as Luckyest Girl Alivea story inspired by a true crime with Mila Kunis Y Connie Britton (in select theaters September 30 and on Netflix October 7).