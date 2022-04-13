Netflix confirmed the return of Lucien Laviscount to season 3 of Emily in Paris

The third season of Emily in Paris It was already confirmed by Netflix, but now a new news arrived: lucien laviscount returns . When does the filming of the new episodes begin?

With the premiere of Emily in Paris, Netflix has demonstrated its ability to innovate in terms of the romantic and comic genre. In this platform original series Lily Collins She plays the main character, a marketing executive who arrives in France to change everything in a company. Her way of working and showing that everything is possible despite her adversities places her in the highest esteem of the work team, but even so, there are many things that she still has against her.

Undoubtedly, a story that captivated thousands of people who had fun, entertained and identified with Emily in Paris. In fact, the series Netflix It became so successful that the platform did not hesitate to renew it and last year it premiered the second edition. It was last December 22 when the new episodes of the fiction were published in the catalog of the streaming giant and they were once again a sensation. However, the strip does not end there.

Well, just a few months ago Netflix confirmed that Emily in Paris it was renewed not once, but twice more. Namely there will be four seasons of this series that was so successful in the on demand service. However, beyond the happiness that this generated, the truth is that the production is only now focusing on the creation of the third season. In fact, they recently made an announcement about this edition that greatly delighted the fans.

According to what they confirmed from the streaming giant Lucien Laviscount will return to the third season to continue playing the British Alfie. This character appeared in the second edition of the strip and put the world of Emily, the character of Lily Collins, up. It was an attempt at love interest for the protagonist who, despite the fact that the relationship between them did not work out, they have ended up as good friends.

Still, now that Emily has come to a sad end regarding her failed relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Alfie’s reappearance is likely to be a plus point for her relationship status. Even so, for the moment we will have to wait for official confirmation about these theories that lie in wait for the return of Lucien Laviscount. This is because Netflix confirmed that Emily in Paris filming will start in European summer. That is, in the middle of the year, more precisely between June and July.