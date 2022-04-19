Netflix continues as the platform with the most users

Netflix revalidates its leadership as the platform with the largest number of users ahead of Prime Video and HBO Max, and the series The Money Heist It is ranked number 1 of the 10 most viewed contents between January and March of this year. This is what emerges from the 12th wave of the OTT Barometer of the GECA consultancy, a study dedicated to measuring the consumption, habits and preferences of the users of the main video-on-demand platforms that operate in Spain. Specifically, according to the GECA study, HBO Max returns to profit from its brand change (before HBO) and ranks as the third platform with the highest percentage of users with access in this wave.

Thus, it exceeds the 30% bar for the first time in the history of the study, although the first position is occupied by Netflix (73.8%), which revalidates its leadership followed by Prime Video. As for the 10 most viewed content in the January-March 2022 quarter The Money Heist ranks first, followed by the one that is coming, the squid game, The good doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, There is no one living here, The Handmaid’s Tale, the walking dead, Vikingyes The village. For its part, the most watched absolute premieres of that quarter, according to the study, were Vikings: Valhalla, The Tinder scammer Y I’m Georgina.