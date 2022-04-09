Netflix could be planning a prequel to The Crown

From the first season of The Crown – 100%, this became one of the most acclaimed and successful series on Netflix with 11 Primetime Emmy Awards last year alone, adding two they received in 2020, five in 2018 and three in 2017. The series has followed the reign of Elizabeth II since the death of her father and her own coronation, as well as the historical events she has faced, including her family dramas.

As time progresses, every two seasons the cast has been changed to respect the temporality of the series, going, until now, from Claire Foy to Olivia Colman in the leading role, Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Vanessa Kirby followed. by Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. In addition, the last season broadcast opened the doors for Emma Corrin to bring the iconic Princess Diana to life.

The series is preparing to launch its fifth season in November of this year with a new cast to delve into the 1990s, and it must be recognized that at this point it could increase the interest of the audience for the way in which the series will be represented. Lady Di’s death Now, Queen Elizabeth will be played by Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – 79%, Downton Abbey – 83%), while Prince Philip will be in charge of Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

After the remarkable success that the series has maintained, it seems that a prequel is being considered. According to what is reported through VarietyNetflix and Left Bank Pictures have been in talks to make this new production, but until today it has not been confirmed that the project already has the green light to be carried out and, therefore, does not have a date set to start its development.

Daily Mailfor its part, has notified that said prequel would start from the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and will cover the reign of Eduardo VII, Jorge V, Eduardo VIII and Jorge VI, reaching its end where it begins The Crownthe princess’s wedding with Felipe in 1947. Peter Morgan, the creator of the original series, is expected to be in charge of writing this prequel, which is speculated to have about five seasons.

The Crownfor its part, still has a lot to tell, because in addition to the season that opens this year, it will close its story with a sixth installment that will begin filming in August 2022 and, continuing with the tradition of keeping its new cast during two seasons, surely we will continue to see Imelda Staunton as the protagonist and perhaps the new ones in charge of interpreting the adolescent or adult version of Princes William and Harry will arrive.

It is still uncertain how far into the Queen’s story this will mark the end of the series.