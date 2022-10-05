Netflix cuts off the tap to auteur cinema

It’s getting harder and harder to stumble across original movies at the theater. Apart from the horror genre, which always walks at its own pace, it seems that all the great successes of modern cinema are franchises, with fewer and fewer examples of auteur cinema in theaters. In this scenario, Netflix had become a refuge for great authors, financing works by Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach and Jane Campion.

However, the giant streaming He has seen how his number of subscribers is reduced and his profits at the end of the year are not what they were. The appearance of competitors such as Disney and HBO, which may also have popular franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel and DC or Amazon, which has the almost infinite funds of its marketplace. This has forced Netflix to rethink a lot of things, including its investment in overpriced auteur work.

It’s something that can be seen in the company’s future plans, in which they reject the “expensive vanity projects” of big authors, instead seeking action hits like ‘The Invisible Agent’ or ‘Red Notice’.

THE NEW MOVIES ON NETFLIX

The truth is that the change in mentality to produce films of the company has changed, and it is evident in its premieres for this year. Adding big stars like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson or Ryan Gosling in high-budget action films. This allowed them to generate their biggest premiere of last year, ‘Red Notice’, but they are films that have a problem: They do not have a long-term life.

‘Red Notice’ is just the perfect example. Despite its initial success and having not only Johnson, but also Gal Gadot and Ryan Reinolds, the film went from first place in the service’s global top 10 to disappear from the list in a couple of weeks. It’s the same problem faced this year by ‘The Invisible Agent’, for which they recruited not only the directors of Captain America but also Chris Evans himself, and ‘Cherry’ which featured Tom Holland.

However, they are safer bets, which can always occupy the viewer on a Sunday, or distract them before the premiere of more reliable products such as ‘Stranger Things’ or ‘Cobra Kai’. These are certainly points that more complicated films like ‘The Irishman’, Scorsese’s three-hour requiem to mobster movies, or ‘The Power of the Dog’, the slow deconstruction of Jane Campion’s Western, cannot achieve.

THE DEFEAT IN THE PRIZES

But in addition to not putting as many eyes on the platform, Netflix releases have failed to achieve their other goal: an Oscar for best film. Although the tapes that Scorsese, Baumbach, Campion and Adam McKay added nominations in the category they did not win, and had to settle for the “honor of the nomination”.

As if that were not enough, Apple + can boast of being the first service of streaming to win a jackpot. ‘Coda’ beat Netflix’s favorite ‘The Power of the Dog’ at the ceremony, which was seen within the company as an embarrassment. In addition, they no longer seem too concerned with achieving prestige as a production house.

Despite everything, the platform still has some auteur movie premieres planned. Although they have already left the controversial ‘Blonde’, the next few months will see the premiere of projects by Guillermo del Toro, who reinvents the tale of ‘Pinocchio’ from the darkness, and by Iñarritú, who jumps into the water of autobiography with his ‘Bardo ‘. MRyan Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion’ deserves a separate mention, a sequel to ‘Daggers in the Back’ with which the producer plans to build its own “author franchise», if such a thing is possible.

OTHER OPTIONS FOR TEACHERS

At least for now, the great filmmakers seem to have found another home in the production house of Apple. The company was in charge of financing and distributing ‘The Fabelmans’, Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film and is in charge of producing and distributing the next ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ where Scorsese meets with his two most frequent collaborators: Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Plus, for filmmakers, Apple is offering something Netflix has never considered: Bringing movies to the big screen. According to the calculation of the technology company, releasing films exclusively in theaters is better business, and generates more prestige, than reducing them to the small screen. It is true that the apple company’s service model is different, it is more a complement to its technological products than a profit in itself.

But for Netflix these big bets on niche products seem to have come to an end. For now, the controversial ‘Blonde’, too much discussed to be a serious awards season contender, seems to be the last nail in this facet of the company. An unfortunate fact now that the rooms are crammed only with sequels, adaptations and rehashes.