Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel

The comic novel had already inspired 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World with Michael Cera.

An anime series based on the graphic novel Scott Pilgrim which in turn inspired the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World directed by Edgar Wright would be in development a Netflix. He anticipates it The Hollywood Reporter, while Netflix refused to comment on the indiscretion. The series, produced by UCP, would have as creator directly the author of the graphic novel Bryan Lee O’Malley who would also be executive producer and showrunner alongside BenDavid Grabinski.

Scott Pilgrim: The plot and what we know about the anime series

The graphic novel follows Scott, a Toronto slacker bassist who falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers, but first must defeat his seven evil exes so that the two of them can date. The story was picked up in the 2010 film, already considered a cult, where in the role of the protagonist there was Michael Cera while Mary Elizabeth Winstead played Ramona (pictured above, while below you can find the trailer). Also in the cast were Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill and Brandon Routh, among others.

The SARU animation studio would work on the new Netflix project with Abel Gongora on board as director. Edgar Wright, the director of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, would be involved as executive producer alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions, and Michael Bacall.