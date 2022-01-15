News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel

Posted on

The comic novel had already inspired 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World with Michael Cera.

An anime series based on the graphic novel Scott Pilgrim which in turn inspired the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World directed by Edgar Wright would be in development a Netflix. He anticipates it The Hollywood Reporter, while Netflix refused to comment on the indiscretion. The series, produced by UCP, would have as creator directly the author of the graphic novel Bryan Lee O’Malley who would also be executive producer and showrunner alongside BenDavid Grabinski.

Scott Pilgrim: The plot and what we know about the anime series

The graphic novel follows Scott, a Toronto slacker bassist who falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers, but first must defeat his seven evil exes so that the two of them can date. The story was picked up in the 2010 film, already considered a cult, where in the role of the protagonist there was Michael Cera while Mary Elizabeth Winstead played Ramona (pictured above, while below you can find the trailer). Also in the cast were Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill and Brandon Routh, among others.

The SARU animation studio would work on the new Netflix project with Abel Gongora on board as director. Edgar Wright, the director of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, would be involved as executive producer alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions, and Michael Bacall.


Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

35
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
25
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
24
News

Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives
24
Tech

Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life
23
Sports

Djokovic expelled from Australia: the sentence | The latest news
22
Business

how much does coffee at a bar cost in Italy
21
Tech

backward compatibility with PS3 may have been confirmed by the Store
20
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
20
Health

Family doctors, it is an emergency: there are 609 in the whole province, 71 doctors “lost” since 2018
20
Business

super extension and you can request it several times
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top