Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime…

These are some recommendations of the premiere series in recent days and also other classic series that are integrated from television to streaming platforms after a few years.

NETFLIX

‘THE HEIRS OF THE EARTH’

Elena Rivera and Yon Gonzalez, among the cast of the series. DANIEL ESCALÉ/NETFLIX / Third parties

Season 1. Continuation of ‘The Cathedral of the Sea’ by Ildefonso Falcones, also on the platform. In the Barcelona of the 14th century, the young Hugo Llor works in the shipyards thanks to one of the city’s great men: Arnau Estanyol. His dream of becoming a shipbuilder is cut short when the Puig family, enemies of his mentor, exact revenge.

ATRESPLAYER PREMIUM

‘THE AGE OF WRATH’

Three of the four main protagonists of the story ATRESMEDIA

Season 1. Adaptation of the homonymous novel by Nando López, finalist for the Nadal award in 2010. The story begins with the murder of a man, presumably at the hands of his son Marcos, a teenager with no apparent problems. Students and teachers at the institute wonder what went wrong so that a popular and almost perfect boy ended up like this.

NETFLIX

‘HEARTSTOPPER’

Promotional poster for the Heartstopper series. NETFLIX

Season 1. A series that revolves around the story of two British teenagers, Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, who meet at the same all-male school. When they have to sit together in a class, they both get to know their different personalities and Charlie secretly falls head over heels for Nick.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

‘NINE PERFECT STRANGERS’

Nicole Kidman, a very shady spa director in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’. Other sources





read also

Drafting

Eight-part series based on the book by Australian author Liane Moriarty. It is produced by the Big Little Lies team and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. Set in an exclusive health center for stressed urbanites, the nine interns are unaware of the plans the director has for them.

HBO MAX

‘THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT’

Kaley Cuoco stars in the high-flying series.

Season 2. Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while working as a CIA agent in her spare time. But when an assignment abroad leads her to unwittingly witness a murder, she becomes entangled in yet another international intrigue. The season was filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik.

HBO MAX

‘THE INFORMER’

A young man from Prague dreams of a great acting career. HBO MAX

Season 1. In the communist Hungary of 1985, chess champion Geri is eager to start his second year of university in Budapest. His plans to have fun with him are clouded when Hungarian State Security blackmails Geri into spying on his charismatic classmate Zsolt Száva, an increasingly radical pro-democracy leader.

NETFLIX

‘RUSSIAN DOLL’

Natasha Lyonne is the co-creator, writer, producer, director and star of the series. Netflix





read also

Pere Solà Gimferrer

Season 2. The second installment of this surreal comedy takes place four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) managed to escape the loop of mortality. When they discover that they can travel to the past thanks to a portal in Manhattan, both will realize that there is a fate worse than endless death.

Disney+

‘THE DROPOUT’

Amanda Seyfried gets into the skin of Elizabeth Holmes, the shady figure behind the company Theranos Hulu





read also

Pere Solà Gimferrer

Season 1. A series based on a self-titled podcast by Rebecca Jarvis and ABC Radio. Amanda Sayfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, the woman who was once the world’s youngest billionaire woman and who lost everything overnight. During the episodes, Holmes will have to face a trial that could cost him prison for 20 years.





Participate in the Discussion

Stake