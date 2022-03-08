Netflix documentary tells the story of a murderer who took refuge in Costa Rica

(CRHoy.com) Could a roommate (roommate) become the worst nightmare of your life? “The worst tenant in the world” (Worst Roommate Ever) is a new docuseries on Netflix that presents four stories of people who decided to share their home and did not measure the dangers of letting a stranger into the most intimate of their lives. According to several netizens, Costa Rica figures in more than one of the episodes.

Directed by Domini Hoffman and produced by Jason Blum, the series is divided into five episodes about different cases involving violent con artists and cruel murderers. Within the production, two cases stand out in which Costa Rica comes to the fore. The first is a Tico murdered in the United States and the second is a homicidal fugitive who is hiding in our country.

First case

The first episode is about Dorothea Puente, who murdered 9 people, including a tico named Álvaro González Montoya, popularly known as “Bert Montoya”, who at the age of 16 had moved to the United States with his family. In 1988, when she was 52 years old, she ended up living with Puente, because the Costa Rican suffered from mental health problems, was homeless, and this lady’s house was known for welcoming people in need of a roof under which to live.

However, the reality of the case was that Puente dedicated himself to murdering his tenants, to steal the social assistance checks they received from the state, among them was Álvaro’s and others.

The Tico was one of the last that Puente killed, as they began to suspect her when Álvaro disappeared, since Judy Moise, extension counselor for Volunteers of America, had her eye on the Tico because she was looking to help him. And it was in 1993, after weeks on trial, Dorothea Puente was finally convicted of three murders and received consecutive life sentences. He died in prison of natural causes on March 27, 2011, at age 82.

“The Marathon Runner”

The third episode of the miniseries focuses on the criminal activities of Youssef Khater.

Khater scammed dozens of people out of thousands of dollars, including taking deposits from roommates and stealing money he was supposed to raise through a crowdfunding campaign for a marathon race.

He was even exposed when he tried to kill his roommate Callie Quinn in Chile in 2011.

In the series, Netflix explains that Khater was caught in 2011 and convicted on further charges of cheating. After only 600 days he had already served his sentence.

And to the surprise of many Ticos enjoying the documentary, Khater drew attention again in 2015 when he participated in a marathon in Costa Rica Under the alias Josef Maria, he stole from people and was in a relationship.

The marathoner of Lebanese origin was wanted at the time by the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) for leaving a Canadian citizen identified as Mary Taylor. Who was out for a walk in our country and apparently the athlete stole $18 thousand from his debit card, (almost ¢10 million) after he gained his trust during an athletic race held in Quepos.

In complaint number 016-14-001228, the alleged victim recounted how she was in the clutches of a man who remained in preventive detention after trying to bury Quinn alive on July 20, 2011. And not in vain, her victim warns in the Netflix documentary to protect other victims: Khater was last seen in Denmark in 2018, since then he has disappeared without a trace.

It is likely that he still fools people under the names of Joseph Carter and Josef Maria.