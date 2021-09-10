Netflix, Don’t Look Up the film with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Di Caprio – VIDEO

Netflix, Don’t Look Up is Adam McKay’s film that tells the story of a meteor that could end life on earth.

The cast of the film designed for the streaming giant will include Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Di Caprio.

The streaming giant has presented users with the first official trailer of the comedy designed by Adam McKay, the cast is stellar in fact the main characters are designed to fit the bodies and minds of award-winning actors Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Di Caprio.

The two celebrities are for the first time together on the big and small screen, they will play two low-level astronomers who will be forced to travel to the United States to be able to warn the population that a meteor will end mankind.

The cast will also include Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Kid Cudi, Mark Rylance and Cate Blanchett. On 10 December the film will be released in cinemas, and then landed in streaming on 24 December 2021.

The screenplay is by the same figure who designed “The Positive Side”, stated that the character was designed to be as similar to Jennifer Lawrence as possible.

Don't Look Up, the comedy with a stellar cast promises to be a truly one-of-a-kind film

The screenwriter said she has known actress Jennifer Lawrence for some time, one of her first meetings was in Los Angeles right after the first film when she was 17.

As a child Jennifer loved Step Brothers, when her agent asks her who she wanted to meet, the girl most likely replied that she would like to meet the Step Brothers boyfriend.

Leonardo Di Caprio was a bolt from the blue, in fact his presence in the film was not expected, Adam McKay declared that the actor immediately loved the script and once he found the right way to shoot the film despite Covid, agreed to work with the director.

What the film Don’t Look Up is about

The film is about an astronomy graduate named Kate Dibiansky, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Professor Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo Di Caprio.

The two will make an extraordinary discovery, namely that a comet is in orbit within the solar system, the main problem is that it is on a collision course with the Earth.

Humanity must be warned of the looming threat, with the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, both Kate and Randall must go on a tour that will take them to the office of the indifferent President Orlean, played by Meryl Streep, and her servile son Jason. .

They will also arrive at the Daily Rip station, a morning show hosted by Brie, played by Cate Blanchett, and Jack, played by Tyler Perry.

About 6 months after the impact of the comet, they will have to manage the news and try to capture the attention of the social public, before it’s too late.



