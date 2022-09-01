Netflix: Echoes is a thriller about twins who get entangled in their own trap

echoes (echoesUnited States/Australia, 2022). Creator: vanessa gazy. Cast: Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, Daniel Sunjata, Michael O’Neill, Jonathan Tucker, Ali Stroker, Gable Swanlund, Rosanny Zayas. Available in: Netflix. Our opinion: regular.

The thriller in miniseries format has become the perfect morsel in the Netflix catalog. Stories inspired by some airport best seller, focused on an intricate mystery, which in six or seven episodes capture the viewer’s interest until the final resolution (or disappointment). In that line fits echoeslike a few months ago I did Do you know who it is?and before her anatomy of a scandal.

The common denominator of these fictions is to retain the audience’s attention throughout the twists and turns of the plot, sometimes fueled by agenda items –such as anatomy of a scandalproduced by David E. Kelley along the lines of his previous Big Little Lies Y The Undoing-, or other times for simple topics of the genre, such as identity changes, secrets from the past, hidden crimes. Y One of the key pieces of the “hook” are THE protagonists, who work as interpretive support for narratives that sometimes take too many licenses with the plausible with names ranging from Nicole Kidman, Toni Collette to the Sienna Miller-Michelle Dockery tandem.

In the case of echoesthere is no novel as a starting point but the script of the creator Vanessa Gazy (Eden) evokes the literary structure, even overusing the logic of exposing hidden facts through flashbacks and first-person accounts. The chosen setting is key to this new era of thriller: a south modeled on its essential archetypes, which include natural settings – forests, waterfalls; each one the site of diverse events – as well as the infernal town, with a perceptive sheriff, the open secrets of the townspeople, the reputations affected by scandals and prejudices. In the middle, Michelle Monaghan, an actress whose career never lived up to her talent, who here builds two opposite twins with solvency, even against a narrative baroque that affects the mystery and bogs down a not too virtuous staging .

Michelle Monaghan in Echoes ECHOES_105_JLD_1115_0467

The story seems to be simple at first. Twins Leni and Gina McCleary (Monaghan) swap lives on each birthday, venturing into a different life, in a different city, with a different husband on each new calendar. Leni lives in her hometown of Mount Echo, in the state of Virginia; she is married to Jack (Matt Bomer), her teenage boyfriend, and they have a daughter, Mathilda (Gable Swanlund). They raise horses on a ranch and live near her father (Michael O’Neill) and her sister Claudia (Ali Stroker), confined to a wheelchair. On her side, Gina is a successful writer in Los Angeles, she lives in a modern mansion with her husband Charlie (Daniel Sunjata), and bears the sanbenito of being the black sheep of the family. The sisters share a virtual diary in which they exchange videos, audios and messages as a confessional, but also as a measure of control of these shared lives. The conflict is triggered by the mysterious disappearance of Leni, after an incident involving a loose horse and a trail lost in the woods. .

Echoes (Netflix). ECHOES_101_JLD_0915_0592

From there, the deck of history changes in each episode with a new revelation, assuring the viewer that each of their hypotheses can be dismissed. Beyond the eternal game of the twist, the main problem with this trick is the sum of new secrets, hidden crimes, forgotten mysteries that expand the plot without a specific vocation beyond the constant delay of the resolution . So when Gina arrives from Los Angeles, subjected to over-the-top scrutiny from her family and law enforcement, the clues begin to pile up: the suggestion that the identities are not what we think, flashes of a bathtub incident, images of a building on fire, threats from rustlers for stealing a colt, flashes of the agreement sealed on the last birthday. That premise that was attractive and intriguing is buried in these deviations, turning false and turning several characters into silly pawns of another’s movement.

Echoes (Netflix). ECHOES_103_JLD_1001_0080

Monaghan skillfully and with a certain ironic distance maintains the coexistence of that game of doubles and opposites that the twins embody, however, as the end draws near, the presence of the two halves in shot becomes coarse, visually ugly and mechanically melodramatic. That interesting starting point, with certain intrigues that seemed promising, leads to long redundant explanations, unnecessary delays and a string of ridiculous physical confrontations that are the worst of the final ideas.