Netflix: Elliot Page’s character will also be trans in The Umbrella Academy

Elliot Page played Vanya in two seasons of The Umbrella Academywhich will premiere its third installment in Netflix next June 22. After the actor announced that he is trans in 2020, it has now been revealed that her character will also change gender in season 3 of the series.

Page broke the news via Twitter, where he shared a photo of the character. “This is Viktor Hargreeves”, wrote next to the image. “Welcome to the family, Viktor. We are very happy that you are here,” replied the official account of Netflix.

It was in December 2020 when the actor announced that he is trans and that he had changed his name from Ellen Page to Elliot Page. At that time it was confirmed that the artist would continue to give life to Vanya in The Umbrella Academy and that there were no plans to change the gender of the character, but it seems that the team changed their mind.

Yes indeed, It has not yet transpired how the series will plot the change of sex of the characterif it will be a product of the new timeline in which they find themselves or if, on the contrary, Vanya, who had been shown until now as a bisexual woman, will make a transition similar to the one made by Page in real life.

Who joins the third season of The Umbrella Academy

“The Sparrows have landed”, can be read in the clip, in which Luther (Tom Hopper), Vanya (Elliot Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Diego (David Castañeda) and Allison appear. (Emmy Raver-Lampman) in front of the enemy group. The third season will feature the additions of Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Jake Epstein, who will bring the Sparrows to life. Also participating in the new episodes will be Javon Walton, known for his role as Ashtray in Euphoria.

How is But I’m a Cheerleader, the film that helped Elliot Page to assume his gender identity

At 34, Elliot rose to fame as a teenager, starring in such notable films as Juno, X-Men: The Final Battle and The originamong many others, and for his prolific career as an activist for the rights of minorities, he was distinguished with the Outfest’s Achievement award at the closing gala in Los Angeles, where he spoke about his experience as an LGBTTIQ+ person and -specifically- about But I’m a cheerleader the film that helped him overcome the shame and hatred he felt for his identity.

“For me, I know that without the various representations that I encountered as a child and adolescent, there was very little, I just don’t know if I would have made it. I don’t know if I would have gotten over the moments of isolation, loneliness, shame, and self-loathing that were so extreme.powerful and omnipresent that were barely seen,” exclaimed Page during the awards ceremony.

The tape mentioned by Elliot Page was released in 1999 and presents the story of Megan, an apparently happy girl who gradually discovers that she is actually a lesbian. Directed by Jamie Babbitt But I’m a Cheerleader deals with homosexual identity and conversion therapies at a time when the subject was controversial and censored.