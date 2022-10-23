Netflix Ends The Crown Controversy!

Netflix yields to the demands of the British Crown and adds an explicit clarification that The Crown is a work of fiction

After years of controversy between UK personalities ylto production of the acclaimed Netflix series, The Crown Finally has yielded to the request of different media add a clarification before the trailer for the fifth season of the series, where specifies that the facts portrayed are the product of fiction and a dramatization inspired by real events.

The disclaimer formally read “Inspired by true events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.” And although the advances of previous seasons of The Crown did not contain the clarification, recently the platform has emphasized the fictionalization of history Through social networks.

But why was it decided to add this comment until now? Finally British royalty managed to impose itself on the platform? We explain the controversy.

Diana, Carlos, and the emphasis on their relationship

The Crown is not the first production to address both the story of Queen Elizabeth II Like the rest of the royal family. Well, throughout the history of cinema, various films, series and documentaries have offered differing views on various issues concerning the crown.

Beyond Elizabeth’s long reigncontroversy surrounded royalty especially in the 1990swhere the presence of the media managed to introduce the audience in a closer way to the life of the Windsors and the problems they faced.

One of them, and perhaps the one that stands out the most, is the conflictive marriage between Diana and Carloswhich from the beginning of their relationship aroused the interest of the press, but whose spotlight only managed to get bigger after scandals of infidelity, divorce and of course, the death of Lady Di in an alleged accident.

That is why various film materials have focused on the latter, who gained the affection and attention of the public, surpassing Carlos in popularity in unexpected ways. Nevertheless, both the conditions of the accident like the declarations in life of Diana, hundreds of theories aroused regarding the intentions of the Crown with her, returning in a certain way to Carlos and Camila the “antagonists” of history.

More recently, we have been able to see these moments in history portrayed on films such as spencerstarring Kristen StewartWhere we have a much more intimate approach to the three days of Christmas before the divorce of Diane and Charleswhere they are exposed various emotional and mental abuses to which the princess was subjected.

Did Netflix give in to pressure?

Though hundreds of productions have addressed both the relationship of Charles and Dianenot many have enjoyed the popularity of crown, Netflix’s multi-award winning series has dramatized different points in the life of the Queen and her familywhich, in the words of the Secretary of Culture From United Kingdom “They could confuse people, who would take it as documentary material and not fiction.”

Such was the attention on the Show that even the same King Carlos III demanded that the clarification be placed before each episode, highlighting that in addition to let Netflix explore your image and that of his family, he did it in a “dishonest and cruel” way.

Also recently, the actress Judi Dench published a letter in The Times UKwhere he accused Netflix of being cruel and unfair to the history of the royal family, to whom “oversimplifies” by their mistakes, damaging their reputation.

Yes ok, both Dench’s visionlike that of Secretary of Culture are rather subjective, the actress did offer a great point by mentioning that “As the seasons progress, the sharper the focus is on the personal lives of the royal family and the less political events are addressed, offering pure sensationalism,” and making special reference to the relationship between Carlos, Diana and Camila.

well in the beginning although the personal conflicts of Queen Elizabeth were followedthe main problem was the events around him that marked British politics, such as the battle for the Falkland Islands, the recession, the mandates of figures such as Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcheramong several others.

Later and aware of the curiosity of the audience, The Crown turned slightly more focused on family controversy, closely following the personal background of Diana and Carlos. Although on the other hand, it is curious that until the introduction of such characters the Crown has decided to oppose the series.

That is why now it is assumed that Netflix finally relented to the request made by Dench, seeking cease conflicts between the Crown and the seriesto continue with the production of its sixth season.

How far will The Crown go?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II raised doubts in the audience about whether the series should continue with the history of the monarch, as different publications and the general public criticized the production for continuing to run and announce its next season a few days after the death of the Queen, calling them opportunists.

Nevertheless, Netflix had already scheduled the premiere of its fifth season, refusing to reschedule due to the sixth part of the series It is already in production.

About the production, including creator Peter Morgan, established that The Crown will treat with respect the sensitive themes contained in the following seasons, in addition to doing justice to the image of Isabel.

The fifth season meanwhile, will start in the early 1990s, with the output of Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister and addressing Diana and Carlos’s relationship until their divorce.

On the other hand, it is known that the great trigger of the sixth season will be the death of the princessand subsequent events that will focus more on the youth of the current princes: William and Harry, the first whom we will see in the early stages of his relationship with Kate Middleton, and the second whose scandalous youth — where the press used to capture him constantly leaving parties — lor dialed during the early 2000s.

Nevertheless, The Crown will not reach the current moments in the life of royaltyavoiding the controversy around Meghan Markle and Harry, who are currently at a decision point to continue or cease their production contract with Netflix.

The fifth season of The Crown premieres on November 9 on Netflix.

