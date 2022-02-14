Netflix, Enola Holmes 2, Knives Out 2 and The Academy of Good and Evil

The cumulative trailer packaged by Netflix for the Super Bowl focused on the Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, but showed flashes of Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2, and the adaptation of The Academy of Good and Evil. Motto: “One new film a week”.
The Super Bowl trailer from Netflix it was a “cumulative” experience, even if the video in the second half it focuses on the film starring Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project, March 11 on the service: the story tells of a man who must go back in time to convince his father, a physicist, to save the world. In the enterprise he will be helped by the boy himself (Walter Scobell). The film reunites Reynolds with director Shawn Levy, author of his unexpected hit Free Guy, which grossed $ 330 million last year.
Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2 and The Academy of Good and Evil in short flashes of the Netflix trailer
In its first half the Netflix Super Bowl trailer showed only lightning-fast shots of Knives Out 2 and Enola Holmes 2i sequel highly anticipated of two great hits. Knives Out 2, perhaps released in the fall, will see Daniel Craig still in the role of the detective Benoit Blanc, grappling with a new case (and another cast of stars: Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke, Kaate Hudson). Instead it will be as always Millie Bobby Brown the star of Enola Holmes 2, which she will also see in action Henry Cavill as his older brother Sherlock Holmes. The two sequels are the work of the original directors, respectively Rian Johnson and Harry Bradbeer.
In the order they appear in the trailer, we also see: Day Shiftwhere is it Jamie Foxx in is a light-hearted vampire hunter in today’s San Fernando Valley; The Mother by Niki Caro, where Jennifer Lopez she is a hitwoman who protects her daughter; The Gray Manthe expected action with Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling; the fantastic Slumberland; You People with the unprecedented couple Jonah Hill – Eddie Murphy; Me Timewith Mark Wahlberg father of a family who wants to take a moment of rest, going wild with Kevin Hart; The academy of good and eviladaptation of the novels by Soman Chainani, with Charlize Theron.
With the renewed promise of “one new movie a week“, this appears as the tip of the iceberg of the Netflix offer in feature film territory, for 2022.
