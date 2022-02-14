Netflix, Enola Holmes 2, Knives Out 2 and The Academy of Good and Evil

The cumulative trailer packaged by Netflix for the Super Bowl focused on the Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, but showed flashes of Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2, and the adaptation of The Academy of Good and Evil. Motto: “One new film a week”.

The Super Bowl trailer from Netflix it was a “cumulative” experience, even if the video in the second half it focuses on the film starring Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project, March 11 on the service: the story tells of a man who must go back in time to convince his father, a physicist, to save the world. In the enterprise he will be helped by the boy himself (Walter Scobell). The film reunites Reynolds with director Shawn Levy, author of his unexpected hit Free Guy, which grossed $ 330 million last year.

Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2 and The Academy of Good and Evil in short flashes of the Netflix trailer