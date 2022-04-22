Netflix evaluates offering cheaper plans, but with advertising

Netflix reported its first quarter with loss of users in ten years, a milestone that has caused a change in the vision of its CEO Reed Hastings regarding advertising.

In a call with investors and analysts, Hastings revealed his change of heart.

“Those who have followed Netflix You know I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and I’m a fan of the simplicity of subscription. Even though I’m a huge fan of it (subscriptions), I’m a bigger fan of consumers having choice,” he assured.

The strategy would be to offer cheap plans with advertising and lower the prices of some plans if the user accepts to see ads.

Netflix with advertising: it will not be immediate

But Netflix is taking its time, with its leader clarifying that it will take perhaps up to two years to find ads integrated into the platform.

“It’s something we’re looking at. We’re developing it next year or the year after that. But think of us as quite open to offering even lower ad-supported prices as an option for consumers,” he said.

Hastings implied that Netflix is considering commissioning the ads to “other people” so that the company focuses on the content.