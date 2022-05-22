Netflix Fights With Emily Blunt Over Rights To ‘Pain Hustlers’

Netflix does not have commercial failure scheduled despite the hasty drop of its actions, so its spokespersons are ready to achieve the first important agreement at the Cannes Film Festival. This is the acquisition of the worldwide rights to “Pain Hustlers” for more than 50 million dollars, which stars Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place E”) and David Yates (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets”) as director. of Dumbledore”).

In this way, “Pain” will be presented to buyers attending the Cannes Film Market by The Veterans and CAA Media Finance, while production is scheduled to start at the end of August. According to Deadline, streaming is already closing a deal.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that the project has the script by Wells Tower, while the production is carried out by Lawrence Gray under his Gray Matter Productions label, along with David Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures.

Likewise, the executive production is under the responsibility of Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard, while Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard will serve as co-producers.

More details

According to the media, “Pain Hustlers” has an air similar to film titles such as “The Big Short”, “American Hustle” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

The film centers on Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a high school dropout who dreams of a better life for herself and her young daughter.

This is how he gets a job at a pharmaceutical company that is located in a distinctive shopping center in Central Florida, whose structure is yellow.

Liza’s charm, grit and drive catapult her and the company into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

The faces behind the tape

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that among Emily Blunt’s most recent film credits, “Jungle Cruise”, “A Quiet Place” and “Mary Poppins Returns” stand out. The Golden Globe-winning actress will also appear in Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” for Universal.

As for Yatesm, who crowned a Bafta Award, he is known for directing the last four “Harry Potter” films, as well as three “Fantastic Beasts” films.

Additionally, his work for the big screen has grossed over $6 billion worldwide to date. He has also directed television series such as “State of Play”, “Sex Traffic” and “The Way We Live Now”.