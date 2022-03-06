Netflix: five essential romantic movies for this weekend

First weekend of March at home and without wanting to go out to the shopping centers or to dinner, but to enjoy some leisure time with the family or together with your partner without having to get up from the chair or bed, just by pressing one button and enter Netflix.

What better decision than to have a wide range of possibilities to be able to watch one or several movies with a romantic touch, just right for a Saturday or Sunday evening with nothing to do in the streets.

Among these options, several stand out that have been part of the popular culture in recent years and that has become one of the favorites of the public, both for its themes, and for the actors and actresses who have given them life and then we will give you some options with which you will have fun for a long time.

Valentine’s Day (2010)

This film managed to bring together the talent of dozens of actors and actresses on the same film set, all of them successful and with exceptional chemistry, which earned them recognition by the public and took more than 200 million dollars at the box office, with a investment of only 52 million, in the middle of the weekend of Valentine’s Day.

In the stellar cast it has the performances of Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Topher Grace, Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Garner, Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcheramong others.

The Break (2006)

This film narrates the love affair between two couples, one based in the United States and the other in London, who are fortunate enough to fall in love under very peculiar circumstances, both Iris (Kate Winslet) as Amanda (Cameron Diaz)are on the verge of collapse due to a disappointment in love, so much so that they decide to rest for a while and give themselves the opportunity to seek new horizons.

Both exchange their houses through the internet and cross “the pond” to focus on thinking and giving themselves a new opportunity, not knowing that on that trip they will find Graham (Jude Law) and Miles (Jack Black), who will offer them a friendlier vision of love.

In this romantic comedy, the performances of the four protagonists earned Columbia studios a gross of more than 200 million dollars.

I want to steal my girlfriend (2008)

In this film, an inveterate womanizer (Tom) played by patrick dempsey, she realizes that her best friend is actually the love of her life, however, it will not be easy to achieve it, especially if that woman is the beautiful one michelle monaghan (Hannah).

Women come and go and Tom is not willing to give his life to one of them, on the contrary, he escapes at the slightest provocation, however, in those back and forth, his friend Hannah she has always been together with him, until she tells him that she is engaged to her partner, which triggers Tom’s reaction.

This tape raised more than 100 million dollars for Columbia Pictures and had an original budget of less than 50 million dollars.

Vanilla Sky (2001)

This film directed by Cameron Croweis an adaptation of the hit movie Alejandro Amenabar and Mateo Gil “Open your eyes” from 1997, starring Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz and Penelope Cruzwho played the same role in both the Spanish and American versions.

In this film, the handsome Tom Cruise is a playboy who has it all (any resemblance to reality is mere coincidence), until a terrible accident disfigures his face, for which he begins a path of no return in which he will be accompanied by Julie (Diaz).

After finishing the filming of this tape, both Cruise and Penelope began a torrid romance that lasted about three years, after breaking up with whoever was his wife for 11 years, the Australian Nicole Kidman.

Women on Top (2019)

This Chilean-made film stars Loretto Bernal, Natalia Valdebenito and Alison Mandel.

It is a romantic and sensual comedy about three friends who seek to spice up their sexual lives with their respective partners, the work is by the writer Andres Feddersen who also runs it.

The film made by LAF productions studios became a success in Chile and one of the most recommended and best rated films in Chile. NetflixNot to be missed.

