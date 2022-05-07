Netflix: five movies to watch this weekend

Men in Black: International

F. Gary Gray is the director of this action and comedy film that is part of the Netflix catalog. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, are part of this production.

The story tells how the Men in Black have always protected Earth from the scum of the universe and in this new adventure, they will face their greatest threat to date: a mole in the MIB organization. Film adaptation of the Lowell Cunningham comics.

47 meters down: No cage

This horror thriller is among the most viewed on Netflix in Argentina and a great movie to watch this first weekend of May. Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Chris Johnson, Yani Gellman, Santiago Alejandro Segura, Matthew Modine, Mayra Juarez, Axel Mansilla, are part of the cast.

The story tells how, during a dive, two sisters who are on vacation in Mexico, get trapped in a shark-watching cage, with their oxygen running out and surrounded by dangerous white sharks. No help on the surface, no help below the surface.

rumspringa

This German comedy is a great movie to watch on Netflix, the streaming platform with the largest number of users. It shows how, during a trip to Berlin, a young Amish in the middle of an initiation rite reconnects with his roots, falls in love and makes a big decision.

Doomsday: Judgment Day

This movie was released in 2007, but it is currently trending on Netflix in Argentina. From the United Kingdom, it was directed by Neil Marshall and is set in Britain, when the deadly “Reaper” virus has wiped out hundreds of thousands of people. and the British government decides to evacuate the healthy survivors and surround the affected area with a wall to prevent the escape of the infected.

When, thirty years later, the virus reappears, the government sends an elite team of specialists, led by Major Eden Sinclair, to the area with the mission of obtaining a vaccine at any cost. Isolated from the rest of the world, the team must work in the midst of a nightmarish landscape.