Netflix: five romantic movies to enjoy as a couple this weekend revtli | ANSWERS

This movie was Directed by Lone Scherfig, from a screenplay by David Nicholls. It is an adaptation of the homonymous novel, written by the David Nicholls. Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess star in a romance between representing different social classes, contrasting their ways of life with each other and, at the same time, finding coincidences in some things that they like and are interested in. What initially began as a friendship mutated into something greater.

It stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams and Bill Nighy. Glesson is part of a family where men inherit a special ability: vtravel in time, go back to a specific moment. This allows them to solve different situations. Everything gets complicated when a series of facts affects the previous ones.

Within a list about romantic movies in Netflixit is almost inevitable not to cite a production in which Julia Roberts. In this film she is accompanied Javier Bardem and James Franco. A trip across the world takes its protagonists to see new landscapes, explore cultures and, in particular, confront their idea of ​​love. Ryan Murphy was the director of this film, released in 2010, according to information from hypertextual.

Call me by your name (Call me by your name)

It premiered five years ago, during 2017. This is another film that was recognized with the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Those responsible behind that recognition were Luca Guadagnino, who also directed along with support from James Ivory and Walter Fasano involved in the writing.

Forget about me! (or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind)

Jim Carrey can also move. This film, directed by michel gondry. A story through which Memory and love are explored from a psychological perspective. It also won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

