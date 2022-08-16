Netflix. Florence Pugh Films The Wonder in Ireland

british actress Florence Pugh is in Ireland, working on the psychological thriller “The Wonder” produced by the platform streaming Netflix for UK.

According to her page www.florence-pugh.com, the Oxford native and Oscar nominee for her role in the feature film “little women” is under the direction of director Sebastian Lelio (“A Fantastic Woman”) who is working on the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel.

We are talking about the same author of “Room”, whose film won Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) the Hollywood statuette for Best Actress.

Pugh will share credits with Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Drrmot Crowley, Brian F. O’Byrne, and David Wilmot.

The plot takes place in the Irish middle ground in 1862; the story is of a young girl who stops eating but is miraculously alive and well.

English nurse Lib Wright is sent to a small village to observe 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims gather to listen to the girl’s testimony that she, she says, she has survived without eating for months. Does the village have among its inhabitants a saint who survives by eating manna from heaven, or are there other ulterior motives?

The project is the first commission of Fiona Lamptey in the UK for the English platform, and its premiere is planned for this 2022.

Lelio is co-adapting Donoghue’s story inspired by the historical phenomenon of “fasting girls”. The script will be co-written by Donoghue, Lelio and Alice Birch..

Production is carried out by Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell for House Productions, and by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures. Executive producers are Emma Donoghue, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen. The photograph is from Ari Wegner, with whom Pugh already worked on the tape “Lady MacBeth”.

Lelio commented on his film: “Bringing Emma Donoghue’s powerful novel ‘The Wonder’ to the screen not only offers me the opportunity to interpret the collision between reason and faith, individual and community, obedience and rebellion, but also to explore my interpretation of how a ‘period’ film can be made.

I couldn’t be more excited because the magnetic and strong Florence Pugh will be playing our lead female character. I’m also excited to be reunited with Ed Guiney and Element, to have the privilege of working with Tessa Ross and House, and I’m honored that Netflix has chosen ‘The Wonder’ as their first UK project.”

