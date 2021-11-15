Netflix for Fitness is only from Fitnfun, the specialists of courses in Valle d’Aosta

Resuming training, after a two-year break and a radical change in habits, is really difficult for many. In the last two years the Pandemic, which has not yet abandoned us, has profoundly changed the world of fitness: many have equipped themselves to train at home, buying small tools or using an increasingly smart App, and the return to fitness centers, for many, thanks to the Green pass, smart working and good weather, was not immediate.

But we at Fitnfun know that training in fitness centers cannot be compared to home training: in the gym you meet new people, discuss, exchange ideas and really have the opportunity to focus on your body, eliminating all the typical distractions of home training (children, cell phones ringing, lack of space, …) .

We also know, however, that going to the gym may seem like a small luxury to some. The future is uncertain, people are wondering if the centers will close again and this is scary. But the pandemic has increased pathologies due to overweight, related to back pain and sedentary lifestyle and to help people feel better, we at Fitnfun, the experts of the courses in Valle d’Aosta, have developed a new Netflix-style program: more than 27 courses available, more than 50 hours of guaranteed courses delivered every week, and programs targeted by age group.

The Strong Formula, designed for athletes and adolescents, offers group courses and Personal Training ranging from Trail preparation to Cross Training, Military Fitness, to High intensity courses, with the aim of improving the performance of cyclists, marathon runners and skiers.

The Female Selection, designed for women aged 20 to 60, offers various courses, aerobic and anaerobic, aimed at slimming, toning and stretching the muscles.

The Sweet Movements Selection, designed for those with back problems or looking for a concentration and relaxation workout, offers Yoga, Suspension Training, gentle and targeted gymnastics for pregnancy.

The Pool Selection, in collaboration with Acquatique, expands its proposals with a new Acqua Treadmill course and offers workouts even during lunch breaks.

Finally, for the little Fitness Fans to the courses of Aerial Dance and Classical Dance are added Psychomotricity, Modern Dance, Military Fitness and General Gymnastics.

Why choose On Demand?

Because it is the only course formula that allows you to attend more than 27 different disciplines, without frequency constraints and also suitable for shift workers, with the guarantee of being carefully followed by our Fitness Coaches and the only one in Valle d’Aosta with the Satisfied or Refunded guarantee “.

Start your training journey today: enter Fitnfun by calling 3465241131 immediately or by visiting our website www.fitnfun.it