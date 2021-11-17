Netflix for free, is it still possible in 2021? Find out how to do it directly at home: the right answer is only one

There are those who can no longer live without it but also those who have never tried it and do not miss it. In between, however, there are the curious of Netflix, those who with the holidays approaching would like to try it to see if it can also be a nice Christmas gift.

And then the question is only one: in 2021 it is still possible to try Free Netflix to see the effect it has, how would Cochi and Renato sing? The question is right, but there is only one answer. Unfortunately not, at least not in Italy and in many other countries around the world. Indeed, as far as we know, in recent times the free trial has been activated only in Kenya, just to create some interest around the platform.

In Italy, however, we have stopped for two years. In fact, until 2019 it was still possible to try for free for 30 days, not one more, all that Netflix had to offer. But given that even in our country the crafty of the web who changed their reference IP, changed their payment card, signed up under a false name, everything disappeared.

Netflix for free, is it still possible in 2021? All the legal options to prove it

The other option, also no longer available, was that of consult some of the products present on the free Netflix catalog on the site. Just go to Netflix.com/watch-free and choose the one that was loaded to choose in absolute freedom.

Today, however, all this is no longer possible and so we must choose alternative but absolutely legal ways. The simplest is that of bet on the basic subscription to the platform which currently costs 7.99 euros per month and can be interrupted whenever we want without penalties.

Otherwise there are subscriptions offered by other platforms or telephony operators. For example in the proposals of Sky Q with Sky Famiglia or in the package with TV Series, Show, Sky HD and Netflix for only € 19.90 per month. And since last October

TIMVision launched the Gold offer with Netflix, Disney +, DAZN and Infinity + at 29.99 euros with TIMVision Box included.

Ultimately, how to get Netflix for free? The only thing is to wait for Christmas and see if any trees appear under the tree gift card Netflix, with a subscription for one or more months. At least you are sure that you are in good standing.