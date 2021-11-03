Netflix Games, a new era opens: free games for subscribers to the streaming service

After the tests that also involved Italy, Netflix officially enters the world of video games offering its subscribers, through its app, games to download for free on smartphones Android. At the moment the service is not available on iOS, but the company is working on it.

Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up are the five launch titles that can be downloaded from today directly in the streaming app (if you can’t find them, they are still accessible from the Google Play Store). The goal is clearly to keep the existing subscriber base as constant as possible by offering exclusive content and attracting new audiences at the same time.

Netflix’s ambitions in the gaming world are high, so much so that in the future it could go beyond mobile titles (the company has not ruled out it) as demonstrated by the recent acquisition of Night School Studio, software house known for Oxenfree and Afterparty games. The purchase of the software house is only the latest piece of Netflix’s action in the world of video games, a commitment that it is carrying out Mike Verdu, formerly of Oculus, Electronic Arts, Kabam, Zynga and Atari.

“We will continue to work with developers around the world and recruit the best talent in the industry to offer a large collection of exclusive games designed for all types of players and all levels of play,” Verdu said at the time of the agreement. “Like our shows and movies, these games will all be included in the Netflix subscription, all without ads and in-app purchases“.