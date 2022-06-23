Netflix gaming – Slowly but surely

Before the arrival of Game Pass as we know it today, we used to talk about the “Netflix of video games”. The phrase still comes up from time to time. We never imagined that netflix himself was going to start playing video games! Then the streaming giant began to adapt multiple video game works, from Castlevania to Resident Evil via The Witcher (which is certainly first and foremost a series of novels, but we cannot imagine netflix seize it if the license had not been successful in video games!), before investing purely and simply in the industry by buying studios.

Since November 2021 and its first steps in the gaming game, however, Netflix has remained very discreet in the segment. Lack of know-how? Willing to back down? Nothing of the sort, the company would have adopted a strategy of slowly but surely.

“We started in November last year, so it’s only been a handful of months and we’re purposely letting things go quietly because we’re still learning, experimenting and trying to figure it out. exactly what works for our subscribers, what games people want to play. It is important that we take the time to build this. – Leanne Loomberesponsible for games on Netflix.

And taking the time is exactly the right thing to do when you can afford it. We all still have in mind the example of Stadia, arrived to break everything – “like wrecking ball”, would say Miley Cyrus – and which will only have succeeded in breaking itself while Microsoft, which offers with its Game Pass in the cloud exactly the same thing (with a different economic model that said), is in the process of succeeding to impose. The difference ? Microsoft went there in stages, gradually. And has just taken a new step by integrating the Game Pass via cloud gaming in all recent Samsung TVs.

From six games at launch, Netflix is ​​now up to 24 titles, and the latest tally had over 13 million downloads. The catalog will continue to expand, with a strategy around content that will link TV and gaming. This is how the game Exploding Kittens (according to the card game) will be accompanied by a series, or even that a game The Queen’s Gambit (Le Jeu de la Dame, in French) should arrive before the end of the year. At the end of 2022, the catalog of games available should thus amount to around fifty titles..

In the meantime, and to show us that he takes video games seriously, netflix went looking for a real author in the person of Ojiro Fumoto, the creator of Downwell, for bringing us Poinpy, a classic yet fresh mobile game that’s well worth a download: it’s fun, cute as hell, and will still require a little bit of skill. And it’s included in your subscription if you already pay for Netflix!