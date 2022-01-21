Netflix gets fewer new subscribers than expected and the stock collapses on the stock market

THE giants of streaming Videos struggle to add new subscribers after pandemic surge. Netflix one of these: he presented his report for the last quarter of 2021 communicating a lower number of subscribers than expected, highlighting the difficulties in attracting new users also due to increasingly intensified competition.

Netflix said he added 8.28 million subscribers in the three months ending on December 31st. In this case analysts on average had expected additions of 8.39 million. This has made investors waver and the value of the company’s shares dropped by 10% in after-market trading. The great push to subscribers that occurred with the pandemic is fading: users are tired of staying at home and moreover in many areas of the world cinemas are reopened.

Netflix: what will be invented for the future?

Numbers in hand: Netflix had expected last quarter it would have recorded 222.06 million paid subscriptions by the end of last year. The company instead reported that it closed the fourth quarter with 221.84 paid subscriptions. A minor difference but not for investors who are worried that Netflix, already one of the biggest streaming companies around, may find it difficult to continue growing. Netflix that ensure growth s, but still low.

However, revenue has grown by 16% year-over-year and paid subscriptions increased 9% from last year. But while Netflix is ​​still growing, this growth is somewhat less incremental than in the past. And according to investors, both subscriptions and Revenue growth was the weak point, particularly in the United States, the company’s largest market, for this final quarter.

“While the additional competition may affect our marginal growth in part, we continue to grow in every country and region where these new streaming alternatives have been launched.”, the company wrote.“It strengthens our view that the biggest opportunity in entertainment is the transition from linear to streaming and that with less than 10% of total screen time in the US, our largest market, Netflix has enormous room for growth. continuing to improve our service. “