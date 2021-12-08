Netflix goes free on Android devices in Kenya

Netflix has decided to offer its catalog for free in Kenya. On Google Play Store you can download the Netflix app updated as of December 2, 2021.

You will be able to find TV series and movies from all over the world simply by browsing the new titles and looking for your favorites to view them directly from your device. Netflix, in addition to offering a wide selection of award-winning products (series, films, comic specials, documentaries), is constantly adding TV series and films.

Free Netflix on Android devices in Kenya: what does the mobile app offer?

The mobile app downloadable from the Google Play Store, it allows you to find your favorite movies and view them from your Android device simply by browsing new titles. The more titles you watch, the easier it will be for the colossal streaming service to suggest movies and TV series that suit your preferences.

It is possible to create up to 5 profiles for each account to allow each member of the family to enjoy a personalized experience. The app also allows you to view short previews to stay updated on new episodes and upcoming series and movie releases.

For save on data consumption, you can download the titles on your mobile device and then watch them quietly offline.

After announcing the great return of the most loved function by Netflix users, today we are talking about another great news: Netflix made some movies for Android smartphones and tablets available for free on Android devices. However, it is an offer only available in Kenya. The site clearly explains the very easy procedure to follow to access this unmissable opportunity: just enter the email address and register (only if you are of legal age).

The streaming giant has decided to take the plunge by giving users the opportunity to enjoy free of 5 games for Android:

Stranger Things: 1984;

Stranger Things 3: The Game;

Shooting Hoops;

Card Blast;

Teeter Up.

These are games suitable for players looking for new experiences or who want to deepen their favorite stories. Netflix intends to extend the game library over time to attract as many users as possible to its game world.

To access the games in the library, you will need to subscribe to Netflix, it is a necessary step. The games will not contain advertisements, do not foresee additional costs or in-app purchases. Just log in to the app to use the service for Android devices (smartphones and tablets).

You will be able to play on multiple devices simultaneously, the games will not be available on profiles for children up to 13 years thanks to the system parental control. Many games can be played offline, without an Internet connection.