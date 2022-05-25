Netflix goes shopping at the Cannes Film Festival and gets the new Emily Blunt movie

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 continues to amaze with the presentation of different films. who was also amazed Netflixas the streaming platform took over the rights to Emily Blunt’s next film, titled Pain Hustlers.

As reported by the Variety site, the sale of rights was completed by $50 million dollars and set a record, since so far it is the International Film Festival Biggest Sale.

As for the film, it has the direction of an acquaintance from the magical world, David Yachts. While the script remained in the hands of Well’s Towerthe person in charge of The True Americanthe next film by Chilean director Pablo Larraín.

Regarding the story, Pain Hustlers tells us that a woman named Lisa Drake (Emily Blunt), dreams of a better life for herself and her young daughter. After leaving her studies, Liza finds a job for a pharmaceutical company bankrupt, located in a Florida shopping mall. This woman’s desire to get ahead will catapult this business and give her the great life she seeks. The situation takes an unexpected turn when it is discovered that behind this company there is a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

According to official synopsisPain Hustler is a “hilarious, dramatic and wild journey into the corrupt heart of the American dream“, as shown by other successful The Big Short, American Hustle Y The Wolf of Wall Street.

According dead lineIt didn’t take long for Blunt’s film to catch the attention of Netflix. The streaming platform wants to bounce back from the recent blows, so it wasted no time getting this eye-catching story.

Finally, the production of Pain Hustler will begin to end of august this yearwith a view to releasing next year on the streaming platform.

