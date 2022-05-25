Entertainment

Netflix goes shopping at the Cannes Film Festival and gets the new Emily Blunt movie

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 continues to amaze with the presentation of different films. who was also amazed Netflixas the streaming platform took over the rights to Emily Blunt’s next film, titled Pain Hustlers.

As reported by the Variety site, the sale of rights was completed by $50 million dollars and set a record, since so far it is the International Film Festival Biggest Sale.

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Daniella Chávez exudes style and overflows beauties on camera

7 mins ago

Fast & Furious 9: discover the origin of the clash between Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson

10 mins ago

“Angelina Jolie chooses Martina Franca”: the actress will be in Puglia to shoot her ‘Whitout blood’

11 mins ago

Alexa Dellanos’ dental floss in a micro bikini that causes sighs on Instagram

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button