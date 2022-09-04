Netflix has a hidden gem of cinema, it’s a psychological drama and it’s going to stir your guts with its story: TRAILER

The weekend has arrived and with it the opportunity to consume new series and movies through platforms of streaming from the comfort of our sofa and if you are one of the people who have already turned the catalog of Netflix and you still can’t find the ideal title to watch, the film that we recommend below could meet your expectations because it is a psychological drama film that will keep you attentive to each scene.

This is the tape titled “Girl, Interrupted”or by its Spanish title “Innocence Interrupted”, is a 1999 American psychological drama production directed by james mangoldwhich, despite the fact that it was released 23 years ago, is considered one of the favorite films for lovers of tension in the cinema.

A psychological drama based on true events

This film is considered a jewel of the seventh art in its genre because it touches on an intense plot that is also based on real events, since it is inspired by the memories of susanna kaysen, and within the plot the protagonist bears this same name. The film follows a young woman who, after a suicide attempt, spends 18 months in a psychiatric hospital between 1967 and 1968.

The film starred Winona Ryder with Angelina Jolie as a co-star, it is worth noting that for her performance in this film Jolie received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the year 2000. The cast of the film is complemented by the participation of Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Moss, Angela Bettis, Vanessa Redgrave and Jared Leto.

What is the movie about

“Girl, Interrupted” follows the life of Susanna Kaysen, a young woman who, like many girls her age, 24, feels confused, insecure and struggles to understand the world she lives in and faces, however, one day she suffers a strong headache and decides to take a full bottle of aspirin, which is named as a suicide by everyone, less so by her, who refuses to see it as such.

After being diagnosed with an eating disorder personality, her psychiatrist decides to admit her to Claymoore Hospital. There, Susanna meets Lisa, Georgina, Polly and Janet, a group of misfit girls with whom she strikes up a close friendship she has never had before, with whom she will face pain and grief on a confusing path to find herself. .

