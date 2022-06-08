Netflix has announced the most important series and movies for the coming months, and it doesn’t slow down | Entertainment

The streaming war is one of the most important cultural and economic battles of our time. And on Netflix they don’t want to give away the crown, which is why their next releases are big, ambitious and highly anticipated.

As you well know, things are not going well on Netflix. After a decade of uninterrupted growth, the number of users has dropped by about 200,000 clients from one quarter to the next. That, for the American company, is a terrible sign. His forecasts have gone to waste.

This change in trend has made Netflix rethink the service it provides to its customers. They no longer want to be the entertainment app that premieres series and movies every day of the year. Now they want to produce great series and movies but in a restrained way. Quality versus quantity.

And as if it were HBO (famous for being the service with the best productions), Netflix is ​​announcing its next releases for the summer. The objective is to convince the clients that they are and those that left. The Sandman is an example of that new Netflix.

To get started, let’s go with the series that were announced during the first day of Geeked Weeka conference that takes place in the United States and that is oriented towards the most geek content:

The Sandman: the series based on the Neil Gaiman comics that we discussed earlier. The protagonist is Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he repairs the mistakes he has made on both the cosmic and human levels during his vast existence. It opens on August 5.

*click, click* We present to you ‘Wednesday’, the new series starring Jenna Ortega that comes from the mind of Tim Burton. It’s coming soon. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/kMX6x8XVLq – Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) June 6, 2022

Wednesday: series starring Jenna Ortega focused on the character of Wednesday Addams during his years as a student as he tries to master his emerging psychic ability and his frustrations while trying to solve the mystery that entangled his parents.

One Piece: the live-action series based on the iconic manga by Eiichirô Oda with Iñaki Godoy in the role of Monkey D. Luffy is one of the company’s great geek promises. Lots of anticipation about it.

Resident Evil: The American company has presented a new trailer for Resident Evil, the live-action series that will adapt the Capcom video game saga, albeit in a very free way and not very faithful to video games.

And this is all about the series. Let’s go now with the announcements of the films announced for the coming months:

The unseen agent: an interesting spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas directed by the Russo brothers. Without a doubt, we are talking about a lot of carats for a streaming service movie.

The school of good and evil: With a cast of the likes of Charlize Theron, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne, among others, Netflix wants to show that they too can make great productions. Its plot follows two young people who end up face to face in a special institution where they are trained to become heroes and villains.

Spider-head: Directed by Joseph Kosinski starring Chris Hemsworth. The film is set in the near future and follows two young inmates who have to deal with their past in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments with emotion-altering drugs.