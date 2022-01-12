Netflix has announced the production of an anime series!

Edgar Wright will be involved in the project as an executive producer

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World – 2010 film taken from the homonymous graphic novel created by Bryan Lee O’Malley – soon became a cult among lovers of the genre. In recent months, thanks to the release of the film on many streaming platforms and the relaunch of the videogame inspired by the comic, Scott Pilgrim is back in trend. Because of this, Netflix announced the production of an anime series based on the graphic novel. At the moment, no details have been released regarding the title, release date and duration of the series. The only certain news – to the delight of historical fans – are the involvement of Bryan Lee O ‘Malley as author of the screenplay and exectuive producer e by Edgar Wright – director of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World – as an executive producer. The anime studio should be in charge of the animation of the series Science Saru, already behind the success of some episodes of the series Star Wars: Visions. TO to produce the project, on the other hand, should be there UCP division of the Universal Studio Group (Chucky, The Umbrella Academy).

Edgar Wright had already anticipated something about the project in 2020:“we have some plans to revisit the material in an animated way (…) I talked to Bryan and Jared for a while: What if we did something with books in the form of anime? It is being discussed.“Together with the director, he should return there production team who handled the 2010 film: Nira Park, co-writer of the film Michael Bacall and Marc Platt Productions of Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World it had been the springboard for some young stars, including Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick and Brie Larson. The film centers on the life of a 20-year-old indie – the Scott Pilgrim of the title – who spends his days looking for work and playing with his rock band. Until he falls in love with the mysterious Ramona, a girl who has just arrived in town, who can only be conquered after defeating her “seven evil exes”.

